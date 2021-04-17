Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GIC Officer Scale I Admit Card 2021 released, download link here
GIC Officer Scale I Admit Card 2021 released, download link here

GIC Officer Scale I Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of GIC of India on gicofindia.com. Download link given here.
GIC Officer Scale I Admit Card 2021 released, download link here(Representative image/AFP)

General Insurance Corporation of India has released GIC Officer Scale I Admit Card 2021. The admit card is available on the official site of GIC of India on gicofindia.com. The admit card was released on April 16 and will be available till May 9, 2021 on the official site.

The examination will be conducted on May 9, 2021 in the afternoon shift. The examination will be conducted online at venues to be given in the respective call letters. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download admit card here

GIC Officer Scale I Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of GIC of India on gicofindia.com.

• Click on GIC Officer Scale I Admit Card 2021 link available under quick links section.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process involves shortlisting of the candidates on the basis of online test performance in group discussion and interview and medical examination. The total marks for Written Test, Group Discussion and Interview will be 200.

This application process was started on March 11 and March 29, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 44 posts of Officer Scale I in the organisation.

