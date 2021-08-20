GIC scale I officer admit card 2021 released, download link here

General Insurance Corporation of India has released GIC officer scale I admit card 2021. The admit card is available on the official site of GIC of India at gicofindia.com. The call letter was released on August 18 and will be available till August 29 on the official website.

Candidates who have applied for the GIC exam can download their call letters from its official website at www.gicofindia.com.

The GIC exam will be conducted on August 29, 2021.

Direct link to download GIC scale I officer admit card 2021

How to download GIC scale I officer admit card 2021:

Visit the official site of GIC of India on gicofindia.com.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Call Letter for the Recruitment of Scale I Officers examination" under quick links section.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.