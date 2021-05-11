Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Goa CET 2021 application process postponed, new dates to release soon
Goa CET 2021 application process has been postponed. The official notice can be checked through the official notice available on dte.goa.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 04:22 PM IST
The Directorate of Technical Education, DTE, Goa has postponed Goa CET 2021 application process. The application forms for Goa Common Entrance Test were scheduled to release on May 17, 2021, which has been deferred. The official notice is available on the official site of DTE, Goa on dte.goa.gov.in.

The official notice reads, “Acceptance of GCET 2021 application forms from 17th May 2021 is deferred. Fresh schedule of acceptance, with details shall be duly notified on this website.”

The entrance test was scheduled to be conducted on June 15 and 16, 2021. The Directorate has not disclosed any update regarding the change in date of examination yet. The exam comprises three separate papers including Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM). While Physics and Chemistry papers are scheduled to be held on June 15, the Maths paper will be conducted on June 16, 2021.

Goa CET 2021 examination will be conducted in 15 exam centres across Goa in Tiswadi Cujira(Bambolim) , Panaji , Verna, Navelim, Vasco, Mapusa , Ponda, Ponda(Farmagudi) , Bicholim, Curchorem, Porvorim, Assagao, Sanquelim , Cuncolim and Dharbandora. The exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses in Goa. More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of DTE, Goa.

