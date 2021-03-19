GPAT 2021 Results expected today, here's direct link for final answer key

GPAT results 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 results on Friday, March 19. NTA released the final answer key of GPAT 2021 examination on Thursday, March 18.

GPAT 2021 exam was held on February 27 and the provisional answer key and question paper were uploaded on the on the official website on March 7. Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the GPAT final 2021 answer key on the official website for GPAT at gpat.nta.nic.in.

Direct link to check GPAT 2021 final answer key

GPAT 2021 results will be compiled on the basis of this final answer key. The raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the GPAT 2021 results. Score Cards will not be sent to the candidates individually. Candidates should download their Score Cards from the official website at gpat.nta.nic.in.

There is no provision for rechecking or re-evaluation or re-totaling of the result/score.

GPAT 2021: Steps to check results after declaration

Visit official website of GPAT at gpat.nta.nic.in

click on the link for GPAT 2021 Result

Enter your registration number and password on the login page and submit

Result will be displayed