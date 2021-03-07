IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Admissions / GPAT Answer Key 2021 released at gpat.nta.nic.in, check and raise objections
GPAT 2021 examination was held on February 27 throughout the country.(HT File)
GPAT 2021 examination was held on February 27 throughout the country.(HT File)
admissions

GPAT Answer Key 2021 released at gpat.nta.nic.in, check and raise objections

  • The National Testing Agency (NTA) uploaded Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) answer key and question paper 2021 on Sunday, March 7.
READ FULL STORY
Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:02 PM IST

GPAT answer key 2021 : The National Testing Agency (NTA) uploaded the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 answer key and question paper on Sunday, March 7. GPAT 2021 examination was held on February 27 throughout the country.

Candidates who had appeared in the exam, can check the GPAT 2021 answer key and question paper from the official website gpat.nta.nic.in.

GPAT 2021 answer key: Here is the direct link to check and raise objections .

The candidates will be able to view question paper and answer key and raise objections till 5pm on March 9. A sum of 1000 (one thousand only) has has to be paid as processing fee for each key challenged (excluding bank charges). The fee can be paid through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking.

GPAT 2021: How to view question paper and answer key and raise objections

1) Visit the official website of GPAT

2) Click on the link for question paper and answer key challenge 2021

3) login as directed

4) View the question paper, answer key and raise objections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gpat ntagpat.nic.in gpat.nta.nic.in
Close
JEE Main 2021 March session.(PTI file)
JEE Main 2021 March session.(PTI file)
admissions

JEE Main 2021 March session: Registration ends today, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:40 AM IST
  • JEE Main 2021 March session: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for JEE mains 2021 March session online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 will be conducted on March 20 (Saturday) for MBA and MCA programmes, while for M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. the exam will be conducted on March 21 (Sunday).
The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 will be conducted on March 20 (Saturday) for MBA and MCA programmes, while for M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. the exam will be conducted on March 21 (Sunday).
admissions

TANCET 2021 Hall Ticket released, here's direct link to download admit card

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:47 AM IST
  • Anna University has released the TANCET 2021 hall ticket/admit card on Friday March 5, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Institute of Technology Madras, in Chennai. (File photo)
Indian Institute of Technology Madras, in Chennai. (File photo)
admissions

12 Indian institutes among 100 in QS World Ranking: Here’s the list

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:49 AM IST
QS Subject Rankings are published each year based on research quality and accomplishments, academic reputation, and graduate employment. Among the 12, IIT Madras has been ranked 30th in Petroleum Engineering
READ FULL STORY
Close
While applying to a university abroad, don't get carried away by their attractive advertisements. Getty Images/iStockphoto
While applying to a university abroad, don't get carried away by their attractive advertisements. Getty Images/iStockphoto
admissions

Want to study abroad? Here are 8 smart strategies for you

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Making it to a top global university requires a lot of planning. Here is all you need to do while planning to study abroad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi University students are trying to form a first-of-its-kind meme society at SGTB Khalsa College.
Delhi University students are trying to form a first-of-its-kind meme society at SGTB Khalsa College.
admissions

DU to get its first official #memesoc? Watch out meme lords!

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:36 AM IST
Students of SGTB Khalsa have approached their college authorities to allow them to set-up an official meme society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Muslims have been the most educationally backward group in India. In comparison to their population, they have the lowest enrolment rates at elementary, high school and higher secondary school education, as well as higher education (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
Muslims have been the most educationally backward group in India. In comparison to their population, they have the lowest enrolment rates at elementary, high school and higher secondary school education, as well as higher education (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
admissions

Bihar govt admits dip in enrolment in schools; says decline in dropouts

By Anirban Guha Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:14 PM IST
  • The Bihar government on Tuesday admitted in the state assembly that the enrolment of students in the government and government-aided schools had declined by 40 lakh in 2018-19 compared to 2014-15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer-songwriter Tanmaya Bhatnagar performed as part of the virtual TEDx event held online recently.
Singer-songwriter Tanmaya Bhatnagar performed as part of the virtual TEDx event held online recently.
admissions

Hansraj’s digital event rocks campus

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:51 PM IST
Students of Hansraj College hosted a digital event recently, which had actors, sports personalities and even musicians as speakers, who spoke about their life journey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AIIMS INI CET July 2021 Session.(PTI file)
AIIMS INI CET July 2021 Session.(PTI file)
admissions

AIIMS INI CET July 2021 Session registration begins, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:34 PM IST
  • AIIMS INI CET July 2021 Session: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the INI-CET 2021 examination online at aiimsexams.org on or before March 31, 2021, until 5 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The program, the first of its kind in the state, was started on March 15, 2018, with the aim to provide coaching for MBBS and NEET courses to poor students from far-flung areas of the state.(HT File)
The program, the first of its kind in the state, was started on March 15, 2018, with the aim to provide coaching for MBBS and NEET courses to poor students from far-flung areas of the state.(HT File)
admissions

Indian Army provides free coaching to J-K students under Super 30 program

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:23 PM IST
The Indian Army has been providing free coaching for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to students from Jammu and Kashmir under the Super 30 program.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BHU SET 2021.(Screengrab )
BHU SET 2021.(Screengrab )
admissions

BHU SET 2021 registration begins at bhuonline.in, here's direct link to apply

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:31 PM IST
  • BHU SET 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the BHU SET 2021 examination online at bhuonline.in on or before March 31, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021 March session.(Screengrab )
JEE Main 2021 March session.(Screengrab )
admissions

JEE Main 2021 March session: Registration begins at jeemain.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:08 AM IST
  • JEE Main 2021 March session: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for JEE mains 2021 March session online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before March 6, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPJEE 2021.(Screengrab )
UPJEE 2021.(Screengrab )
admissions

UPJEE 2021 registration begins at jeecup.nic.in, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:42 PM IST
  • UPJEE 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2021 examination online at jeecup.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The University of Southampton, in collaboration with the British Council India, has announced 4 ‘GREAT Scholarships’ for Indian students.(Shutterstock)
The University of Southampton, in collaboration with the British Council India, has announced 4 ‘GREAT Scholarships’ for Indian students.(Shutterstock)
admissions

Ireland announces UG, PG scholarships worth 12,00,000 Euros for Indian students

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:02 PM IST
The government of Ireland on Thursday announced undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships worth 12,00,000 Euros for Indian students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DU currently follows the merit-based admission process for admission to all undergraduate programmes excluding nine courses for which NTA conducts entrance exams every year.(HT file)
DU currently follows the merit-based admission process for admission to all undergraduate programmes excluding nine courses for which NTA conducts entrance exams every year.(HT file)
admissions

DU ready to consider combination of test, Class 12 marks for UG slots

By Fareeha Iftikhar
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:31 AM IST
Last December, the Union ministry of education constituted a seven-member committee to recommend modalities for the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for admission to undergraduate courses across central universities in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On January 11, 2021, a Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, reprimanded the executive for failing to manage the farm protests, and suggested it would stay the implementation of the laws (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
On January 11, 2021, a Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, reprimanded the executive for failing to manage the farm protests, and suggested it would stay the implementation of the laws (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
admissions

SC imposes 5 crore fine on UP college, forms trust to help needy students

By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:26 PM IST
  • The Supreme Court on Wednesday imposed a hefty fine of five crore on a medical college in Uttar Pradesh for illegally admitting MBBS students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP