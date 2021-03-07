GPAT Answer Key 2021 released at gpat.nta.nic.in, check and raise objections
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) uploaded Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) answer key and question paper 2021 on Sunday, March 7.
GPAT answer key 2021 : The National Testing Agency (NTA) uploaded the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 answer key and question paper on Sunday, March 7. GPAT 2021 examination was held on February 27 throughout the country.
Candidates who had appeared in the exam, can check the GPAT 2021 answer key and question paper from the official website gpat.nta.nic.in.
GPAT 2021 answer key: Here is the direct link to check and raise objections .
The candidates will be able to view question paper and answer key and raise objections till 5pm on March 9. A sum of ₹1000 (one thousand only) has has to be paid as processing fee for each key challenged (excluding bank charges). The fee can be paid through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking.
GPAT 2021: How to view question paper and answer key and raise objections
1) Visit the official website of GPAT
2) Click on the link for question paper and answer key challenge 2021
3) login as directed
4) View the question paper, answer key and raise objections.
