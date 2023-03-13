GPAT 2023: Last date to apply for Pharmacy entrance test on gpat.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the extended registration window for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test or GPAT 2023 today, March 13. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their forms on gpat.nta.nic.in.

As per the revised schedule, the application correction window will be activated from March 14 to 16. Admit card release date and exam schedule will be announced later.

The application fee of GPAT 2023 is ₹2,200 for unreserved male candidates and ₹1,100 for unreserved female candidates. For male Gen-EWS/ SC/ST/PwD /OBC-(NCL) the application fee is ₹1,100 and for female candidates of these categories the application fee is ₹1,100.

The duration of the test is 3 hours and the medium is English. For detailed information, candidates can download and check the information bulletin from the exam website.

For any queries/clarifications, candidates can call NTA at 011 4075 9000 or write to gpat@nta.ac.in.

GPAT is held for admission to M.Pharma Programme offered by participating institutions. It is a computer based online test. A few scholarships and other financial assistance in the field of Pharmacy are also given on the basis of GPAT Scores.

Result of the entrance test is accepted by all AICTE/Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved/ affiliated University Departments and Constituent/Affiliated Colleges/Institutions.

