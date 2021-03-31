Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GPSC Assistant Manager prelim final answer key 2021 released, check here
GPSC Assistant Manager prelim final answer key 2021 released, check here

GPSC Assistant Manager prelim final answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the GPSC Assistant Manager preliminary examination can download the final answer key online at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
GPSC Assistant Manager prelim final answer key 2021.(HT file)

GPSC Assistant Manager prelim final answer key 2021: The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) on Wednesday released the final answer key for the recruitment examination of Assistant Manager on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the GPSC Assistant Manager preliminary examination can download the final answer key online at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the GPSC Assistant Manager preliminary examination on January 10, 2021. The provisional answer key for the prelim exam was released on January 13, 2021, and candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key until January 21, 2021.

GPSC Assistant Manager prelim final answer key:

How to download GPSC Assistant Manager prelim final answer key 2021:

Visit the official website at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Final Key (Prelim) 140/2019-20 Assistant Manager (Fire & Safety), Class-2 (GMDC) Class-2 View attachment"

Click on the link that reads, "Final Key (Prelim) - 140/2019-20 - FAK-140-2019-20.pdf"

The GPSC Assistant Manager prelim final answer key 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the key and take its printout for future use.

