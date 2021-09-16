Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GPSC online objection tracker system down, deadlines will be extended: Official
competitive exams

GPSC online objection tracker system down, deadlines will be extended: Official

The online objection tracker system of the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) website is currently down, GPSC Chairman Dinesh Dasa has informed candidates. The Commission will extend the deadline for submission of objections for the exams for the convenience of candidates, he has added.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 11:55 AM IST
GPSC online objection tracker system down, deadlines will be extended: Official

The online objection tracker system of the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) website is currently down, GPSC Chairman Dinesh Dasa has informed candidates. The Commission will extend the deadline for submission of objections for the exams for the convenience of candidates, he has added.

“Due to technical issue, Online Objection Tracker System (OOTS) will remain shutdown today. Date for online submission of objections will be extended accordingly. Inconvenience regretted,” the GPSC Chairman has said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Commission is expected to declare the preliminary exam result for Deputy Section Officer post soon. The main exam will be held on October 17 and 24.

The official website of the GPSC is gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

After the exam, students are suggested to check the official website for further update.

The state tax inspector preliminary exam was held in August. A total of 2,27,617 candidates had registered for the exam which was held to fill 243 posts.

