competitive exams

GPSC prelims 2021 final answer key released, check it here

GPSC prelims 2021 final answer key: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final answer key for Gujarat Administrative services class - I, Gujarat Civil Services, Class - I, class - II, and Gujarat Municipal Chief officer service class II exams on May 24.
GPSC prelims 2021 final answer key: All the candidates who have appeared for the Prelim examination can check the answer key on the official website of GPSC.(File)

All the candidates who have appeared for the Prelim examination can check the answer key on the official website of GPSC.

The GPSC prelims examination was held on March 21. The provisional answer key was released on March 22. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key by providing appropriate representations until March 29, 2021.

How to check the answer key:

Visit the official website of GPSC

On the homepage click on the answer tab

A new page will open

Click on Final Key (Prelim) - 26/2020-21

Answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the hard copy of same for the future use

