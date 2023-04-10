GPSC Prelims final answer key released at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, get link here

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final answer key for Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 Class-1 and Class-2. Candidates who took the examination can download the answer keys from the official website at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC Prelims final answer key released at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Gujarat Public Service Commission prelims exam was conducted on January 8. The provisional answer key was released on January 1, 2023.

Here's the direct link to check the result

GPSC Prelims final answer key: Know how to check

Visit the official website at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Final Key (Prelim) - 20/2022-23 FOR BOTH PAPER-1 AND PAPER-2’

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON