Gujarat Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2023 out, raise objections from today

Gujarat Public Service Commission has released Gujarat Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2023 on January 11, 2023. The Commission has also released Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1 and Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 answer key. Candidates who have appeared for said examinations can download the answer key through the official site of GPSC at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The objections can be raised by candidates from January 12, 2023, 4 pm onwards. The last date to send suggestions is till January 18, 2023. All suggestions are to be submitted with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper), published herewith on the website / online objection submission system.

Gujarat Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2023: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of GPSC at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Click on Gujarat Civil Services Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answer key.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The preliminary examination was conducted on January 8, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of GPSC.