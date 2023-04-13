Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released Gujarat GUJCET 2023 answer key on April 13, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Gujarat Common Entrance Test or GUJCET 2023 can download the provisional answer keys through the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.

Gujarat GUJCET 2023 answer key released at gseb.org, download link here (Shutterstock)

The objection window has also been opened on the official website. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it till April 18, 2023. To raise objections, candidates will have to send the required documents supporting the objection with ₹500/- as prescribed fee per question to gujcetkey@gmail.com. The prescribed fees should be paid in SBI Bank only.

Direct link to download Gujarat GUJCET 2023 answer key

Gujarat GUJCET 2023 answer key: How to download

Candidates can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.

Click on Gujarat GUJCET 2023 answer key link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

GUJCET 2023 was conducted on April 3, 2023 in a single shift. The exam will be held from 10 am to 4 pm at various exam centres across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official site of GSEB.

