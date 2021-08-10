Gujarat HC recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for legal assistant posts

The application process to fill 16 posts of Legal assistant on contract basis in Gujarat High Court will end today on August 10. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of the High Court of Gujarat ( OJAS ) at https://hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in/

The contract is initially for 11 months but may be extended on a periodic basis up to a maximum of three years with the Honourable the Chief Justice's approval.

The tentative date for the objective type written test is October 3. The Viva-voce Test (Oral Interview) will be conducted in the month of November/ December 2021. Candidates will be paid a monthly fixed remuneration of ₹20,000.

Gujarat HC Recruitment Age Limit

Candidates for the above-mentioned positions must be between the ages of 18 and 35 as of August 10, 2021, the deadline for submitting an "Online Application."

Gujrat HC Recruitment Application fee:

Candidates have to pay ₹500 as application fee

Direct link to apply for the 16 posts of legal assistant in the Gujarat HC

Gujarat HC recruitment How to apply

Visit the official website of Gujarat HC Ojas at https://hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in/

On the homepage, click on the Legal Assistant and apply online

Fill in all the required details and click on the save

A new window will pop up displaying the Application Number

Log in using the application number and DOB

Upload scanned copy of the photograph and signature

Pay the application fee

Take the printout of the application form