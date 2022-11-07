Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gujarat SET 2022 answer key out at www.gujaratset.in, here's direct link

Published on Nov 07, 2022 12:46 PM IST

GSET 2022 answer key has be released by the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

ByHT Education Desk

Gujarat State Eligibility Test, GSET 2022 answer key has be released by the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. Candidates who took the GSET 2022 examination can download the answer key from the official website at www.gujaratset.in.

Candidates can raise objections till November 19 in offline format. Candidates can submit their grievances in offline format in to the Member Secretary, Gujarat State Eligibility Test, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, B - Block, Chameli Baug, Nr. University Guest House, Prof. C. C. Mehta Road, Vadodara - 390 002. Candidates have to pay demand draft of 1000.

Gujarat SET 2022 answer key: How to check

Visit the official website at www.gujaratset.in

Log in to download answer key

Check and take print for future reference.

