Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda has released GSET Hall Ticket 2025. Candidates who will appear for Gujarat State Eligibility Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of Gujarat SET at gujaratset.ac.in. Gujarat SET Hall Ticket 2025: GSET admit card released at gujaratset.ac.in, download link here

The Gujarat SET will be held on November 16, 2025. The exam will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Paper I will be of 1 hour- from 9.30 am to 10.30 am and Paper II will be of 2 hours- from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Direct link to download GSET Hall Ticket 2025 GSET Hall Ticket 2025: How to download To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Gujarat SET at gujaratset.ac.in.

2. Click on GSET Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This exam is conducted for determining the Eligibility of Gujarat state’s candidates for Assistant Professor in universities and colleges of Gujarat State in 33 subjects at 11 Centres spread across Gujarat state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Gujarat SET.