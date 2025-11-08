GUJCET 2026 exam date announced: Check schedule, exam pattern and more

GUJCET 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar, has announced the GUJCET 2026 exam date. The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) will be conducted on Sunday, March 29, 2026, for students of Group A, Group B, and Group AB from the Science stream. GUJCET 2026 exam date out: The exam is essential for engineering and pharmacy admissions in Gujarat. (File)

The GUJCET serves as a mandatory common entrance test for admission to degree engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy courses in Gujarat after Class 12 (Science). The exam has been conducted annually since 2017 as per a government resolution issued by the state’s Education Department.

GUJCET 2026 application form and information booklet The online application form for GUJCET 2026 and the information booklet will be released soon on the board’s official website — www.gseb.org

The Gujarat board will issue a separate press release announcing the dates for form submission and fee payment.

GUJCET 2026 exam timing and centres The exam will be held from 10am to 4pm at district-level centres across the state.

GUJCET 2026 exam pattern The question paper will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology.

Physics and Chemistry: Combined paper with 80 questions (40 from each subject), worth 80 marks, to be completed in 120 minutes.

Mathematics and Biology: Separate papers with 40 questions each, worth 40 marks, to be completed in 50 minutes.

Each subject will have a separate OMR answer sheet for marking responses.

Medium of examination Students can opt to take the GUJCET 2026 in Gujarati, English, or Hindi, as the question papers will be available in all three languages.

The GUJCET 2026 exam will play a key role in determining eligibility for engineering and pharmacy admissions in Gujarat-based colleges and universities.