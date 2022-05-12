GUJCET Result 2022 LIVE: GSEB Gujarat CET results at 10 am on gseb.org

GUJCET result 2022 will be announced on Thursday, May 12. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare Gujarat CET results on the official website, gseb.org. Candidates can check it using their roll number and/or other details. The results will also be available on gsebeservice.com. GSEB 12th Science Result LIVE.

GUJCET 2022 provisional answer key was released earlier and candidates were allowed to raise objections. The entrance exam was conducted on April 18.

After the results are out, the counselling process for admission to various professional courses will begin.