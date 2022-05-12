GUJCET Result 2022 LIVE: GSEB Gujarat CET results at 10 am on gseb.org
- GUJCET 2022 Result: GSEB will declare GUJCET Result 2022 on May 12, 2022. The result for Gujarat Common Entrance Test will be declared by the Board at 10 am.
GUJCET result 2022 will be announced on Thursday, May 12. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare Gujarat CET results on the official website, gseb.org. Candidates can check it using their roll number and/or other details. The results will also be available on gsebeservice.com. GSEB 12th Science Result LIVE.
GUJCET 2022 provisional answer key was released earlier and candidates were allowed to raise objections. The entrance exam was conducted on April 18.
After the results are out, the counselling process for admission to various professional courses will begin.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 12 May 2022 08:26 AM
GSEB GUJCET Result 2022: How to check
Visit the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.
Click on GUJCET link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Thu, 12 May 2022 08:12 AM
GUJCET Result 2022: Prelims answer key released on April 28
The preliminary answer key was released on April 28, 2022 and the objection window was opened till April 30, 2022 on the same.
-
Thu, 12 May 2022 07:58 AM
GSEB 12th Science results along with GUJCET results
In addition to GUJCET results, the GSEB will also announce results of Class 12 final examination for Science stream students. GSEB 12th Science result live updates.
-
Thu, 12 May 2022 07:52 AM
GUJCET result 2022 live updates
Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani on May 11 confirmed the GUJCET result 2022 date and time.
-
Thu, 12 May 2022 07:40 AM
GUJCET final answer key 2022 released
Ahead of GUJCET results, the GSEB has released the final answer key of the exam. Candidates can download the GUJCET 2022 final answer key and calculate their probable score in the entrance exam.
-
Thu, 12 May 2022 07:33 AM
What after GUJCET result 2022
After GUJCET result is announced, the counselling process for admission to Engineering and other professional courses at participating institutions of Gujarat will begin. More details will be available when the results are out.
-
Thu, 12 May 2022 07:26 AM
How to check GUJCET 2022 result
- Go to the official website, gseb.org.
- On the homepage, the link to download GUJCET result will be displayed. Click on it.
- Login with your roll number and/or other details.
- Submit and view your score.
- Download the result page.
-
Thu, 12 May 2022 07:21 AM
GUJCET result 2022 date and time
GUJCET 2022 result date: May 12
Gujarat CET result time: 10 am.
-
Thu, 12 May 2022 07:12 AM
GUJCET result 2022 today
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare Gujarat CET results on May 12 at gseb.org.