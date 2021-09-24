Haryana Civil Services prelims exam result declared

The Haryana Civil Services preliminary exam result has been declared by the state public service commission, HPSC on Friday. The exam was held on September 12. “The number of qualified candidates are twelve times the total number of vacancies,” the Commission has said in an official notification.

HPSC result 2021

“These candidates have qualified for the Main Written Examination of HCS (Ex.Br.) & other Allied Services Examination, subject to fulfillment of all eligibility conditions,” the Commission has informed candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam.

The HPSC prelims exam was held amidst tight security, the Commission had said. To block the mobile signals, jammers were installed at all the centres. For the convenience of the candidates, a facility for keeping the baggage was also provided at the centres. Besides, police arrangements were made near the examination centres to maintain law and order. Senior officers of the district administration were appointed as flying squad officers for regular checking of the centres.

A total of 1,48,262 candidates applied for the advertised posts, which was the highest ever for this exam, it said. As many as 535 examination centres were established by the Commission in 13 districts of the state -- Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Panipat, Rewari, Sirsa, Sonipat and Yamunanagar.