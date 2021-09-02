Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana civil services prelims on Sept 12, download admit card at HPSC portal

The Haryana Civil Services preliminary exam will be held on September 12. Candidates who have registered for the exam have been issued admit cards by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). Candidates can download the HPSC admit card from the official website, hpsc.gov.in.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 09:23 AM IST
Haryana civil services prelims on Sept 12, download admit card at HPSC portal(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

HPSC admit card 2021: Know how to check

• Go to the official website, hpsc.gov.in

• Click on the HPSC admit card link or else directly go to https://cdn3.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/31253/69695/login.html

• Enter the application number and password

• Download the admit card

• Take a printout in A4 size paper

“Candidates who find any error which is attributable to the Commission, with respect to name, category, date of birth in the admit card can contact at helpline 022-61306209 for necessary rectification in the admit card,” the Commission has said.

The request for rectification in the admit card can be placed till September 8, the Commission has added.

The Commission has asked candidates who want the help of scribe or want extra time in writing the paper to apply in person for permission. This request can be placed till September 7.

