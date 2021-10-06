Haryana: HCS 2021 main exam in December, check dates

The Haryana Civil Services (HCS) 2021 main exam will be held on December 3 and 5, the state public service commission, HPSC said on Tuesday. Candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam on the basis of their performance in the preliminary exam which was held in September.

“It is hereby announced for the information of the candidates who have been declared qualified in the HCS (Ex. Br.) & other Allied Services Preliminary Examination - 2O2l (held on 12.09.2021) that the Main Examination will be held from 03.12.2021 to 05.12.2021 at Panchkula. The information regarding Date-sheet, Venue & downloading of Admit Cards will be uploaded on Commission's website in due course,” the HPSC has informed candidates through an official notification which it had released on its website on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Commission will conduct the HCS judicial branch preliminary exam on November 13. Through this exam, the Commission will fill 256 posts of Civil Judge in junior division in the state. Candidates will be selected through a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview.

