Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Haryana: HSSC assistant lineman, PGT Sanskrit exam on November 14
competitive exams

Haryana: HSSC assistant lineman, PGT Sanskrit exam on November 14

HSSC will release the admit card for PGT Sanskrit and assistant lineman exam on November 7.
Haryana: HSSC assistant lineman, PGT Sanskrit exam on November 14(Shutterstock)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 05:19 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) announced on Wednesday the OMR based exam date for assistant lineman and PGT Sanskrit posts. The Commission will conduct these exams on November 14. The admit cards of all the candidates who have successfully registered their candidature for the exam will be released on November 7, the Commission has said.

The exam for assistant lineman will be held in the morning shift from 10.30 am to 12 noon. The reporting time for candidates is 8.30 am.

The exam for PGT Sanskrit will be held from 3 pm to 4.30 pm. The reporting time for the exam is 1 pm.

In the exam 75% weightage will be for general awareness, reasoning, maths, science, computer, english, hindi and concerned or relevant subject, as applicable and 25% weightage will be on questions related to the history, current affairs, literature, geography, civics, environment, culture etc. of Haryana.

Under Socio-Economic criteria and experience a maximum of 10 marks will be awarded.

“Admit Card for written examination of the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission Web-site i.e. www.hssc.gov.in. The candidates can download the admit cards from the Commission Web-site from 07.11.2021 onwards,” the Commission has said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hssc exam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2021: Registration for women candidates ends on October 8

UPTET 2021 registration begins today at updeled.gov.in

UPSC CDS (II) exam 2020: Marks of recommended candidates released

SSC CHSL 2020 tier 1 result in November: Know tier 2 exam pattern
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP