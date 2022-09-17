Haryana TET exam date released, apply till September 27 at haryanatet.in

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will conducted the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022 on November 12 and 13. The application process will begin today, September 17 and the deadline for the submission of application form is September 27. Interested candidates can apply online at haryanatet.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can make changes in the applications from September 28 till September 30. The candidates may download the admit card only from the HTET official website haryanatet.in on November 2.

Candidates can check detailed notification here

HTET 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at haryanatet.in

On the homepage, click on Registration/ Login

Register yourself and proceed with application

Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON