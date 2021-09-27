Himachal Pradesh administrative services exam registers 58% attendance

In the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services Combined Competitive (Prelim.) Examination-2020 which was held on September 26, a total of 18078 candidates took the general studies paper and 17,765 candidates took the aptitude paper, the Himachal Pradesh Service Commission has said in a notification.

A total of 30,625 candidates had registered for the exam which was held in 133 examination centres at District Headquarter/Sub-Division level in 10 Districts of Himachal Pradesh (excluding Kinnaur & Lahaul Spiti).

“During the examination COVID protocol has been followed as per the Govt. instructions. The Jammers were also installed in all the examination centres to avoid misuse of electronic gadgets during the conduct of this examination,” Sushma Watts, HAS, Additional Secretary, H.P. Public Service Commission has said.

This was the preliminary phase of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services Combined Competitive (Prelim.) Examination-2020. Candidates who qualify in this exam will be eligible to sit for the main written exam. “The number of candidates to be called for Main written examination will be about 20 times of the total number of vacancies to be filled in on the basis of aforementioned examination,” the Commission has said.

Candidates who qualify in the main written exam will be called for an interview. “The number of candidates to be called for viva-voce test after the Main written examination by the Commission shall be at its discretion on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Main written examination only. As far as possible this number will be three times the total number of vacancies,” reads the exam notice released by the Commission.

