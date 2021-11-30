Himachal Pradesh HPAS main exam from December 15: HPPSC

Himachal Pradesh administrative service combined competitive (main) written examination-2020 will be held from December 15 to 21 at Shimla, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) said on Tuesday.

There will be no exam on December 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination.

“The e-admit card of the candidates depicting their Names, Roll Number, Centre of Examination and instructions to the candidates will be uploaded on the official website of the Commission and will be available on http://hppsconline.hp.gov.in/HPPSC/ApplicantRegistration/Home/Login, shortly,” the Commission has informed candidates about the admit cards of the main exam.

It has also asked all the candidates to register for the main exam. “The provisional admitted candidates who have not applied for HPAS (Main) Examination-2020 are once again advised to apply upto 02-12-2021 through their respective user login IDs, thereafter link shall be disabled and no further time will be provided,” the HPPSC has said in a notification.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON