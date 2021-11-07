Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

Himachal Pradesh HPAS main written exam from Dec 15: HPPSC

Himachal Pradesh administrative service (HPAS) main written exam will be held from December 15 to December 20.
Himachal Pradesh HPAS main written exam from Dec 15: HPPSC (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 12:22 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Himachal Pradesh administrative service (HPAS) main written exam will be held from December 15 to December 20, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPSSC) has said through a notification available on its website. Along with the HPAS main exam schedule, the Commission has also released the schedule of other exams.

“Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission issues the following tentative schedule of, Examinations and Screening Tests (both CBT and non-CBT) for the months of November & December, 2021. It has been the endeavor of H.P. Public Service Commission to issue advance schedules so that prospective candidates can prepare timely course of action,” the HPPSC has said.

On November 17, the computer-based test for the senior scale stenographer post will be held.

On November 28, the Commission will conduct an offline exam for the assistant officer (finance) post.

The SAS (SAD) exam, subjective in nature, will be held from November 22 to November 27.

The exam for the selection of assistant engineer (civil) and assistant engineer (electrical) in HPPCL will be held on December 5 and December 12, respectively.

RELATED STORIES

The exams for selection of assistant engineers in HPPTCL will be held on December 13 and 14. 

The RFO (main) written examination will be held from December 7 to 10.

Assistant Officer Executive Trainee (Law) computer-based exam will be held on December 11.

 

