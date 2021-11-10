Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal Pradesh: HPFS physical standard test on November 18

H.P.F.S (Assistant Conservator of Forests) physical standard test and walkover test will be held on November 18. No separate admit card will be issued to candidates.
Himachal Pradesh: HPFS physical standard test on November 18(HT FILE)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 01:22 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The physical standard test and walkover test for the H.P.F.S (Assistant Conservator of Forests) post will be held on November 18, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) said on Tuesday.

On the admit cards, the Commission has said, “No separate intimation / call letter will be issued to the concerned candidates. However, they will be intimated through respective e-mail IDs/ SMSes given by them in their Online Recruitment Application.”

The physical standard test will be held at HPPSC hall number 1. The walkover test will be held at forest catchments route from dhalli to forest guest house and back, the Commission has said.

“The said Physical Standards have also been given in the Advertisement No. 19/2019 dated 9-11-2019 issued for above mentioned posts, therefore, all candidates are advised to go through the concerned advertisement. The instructions to the candidates have been uploaded on the website of the Commission i.e. www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc,” the Commission has informed candidates.

