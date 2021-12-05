Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HP Range Forest Officer main exam from Dec 22: HPPSC
Updated on Dec 05, 2021 12:44 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Range Forest Officer (Main) Written Examination-2021 will be held from December 22, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) said on Saturday. Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam will appear for the main exam.

“The subject wise date sheet will be uploaded shortly on the website of the Commission. The e-admit card of the candidates depicting their Names, Roll Number, Centre of Examination and instructions to the candidates will be uploaded on the official website of the Commission and will be available on http://hppsconline.hp.gov.in/HPPSC/ApplicantRegistration/Home/Login, shortly,” the Commission has informed candidates.

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website as and when it is released using their registration details.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh administrative service combined competitive (main) written examination-2020 will be held from December 15 to 21 at Shimla.

 

