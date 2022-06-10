HP TET 2022: Registration begins at hpbose.org, direct link to apply here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has begun the registration process for the Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET), today on June 10. The application deadline is July 1. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online at hpbose.org. However, the candidates can apply online from July 2 to 4, 2022 with a late fee of ₹300.

HP TET 2022 application fee: The examination fee is ₹800 for General and Sub-Categories (excluding PHH) and ₹500 for OBC/ST/SC/PHH Categories.

Following the submission of the Online Application Form, three days will be given for application corrections from July 5 to July 7till 11:59:00 pm.

HP TET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at hpbose.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘HP TET 2022’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Next, click on the ‘register tab’ and register yourself

Step 4: Fill the application fee

Step 5: Upload all the required documents

Step 6: Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

