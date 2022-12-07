Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HPBOSE HPTET Admit Card 2022 released at hpbose.org, download link here

Published on Dec 07, 2022 01:57 PM IST

HPBOSE HPTET Admit Card 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released HPBOSE HPTET Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official site of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

The HPTET examination will be conducted by the Board on December 10, 11, 12, 2022. The examination will be conducted for Shastri TET, TGT (Arts, Medical, Non- Medical) and Language Teacher TET. On December 10, exam will be conducted in single shift- from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and on other days, the exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

HPBOSE HPTET Admit Card 2022: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.
  • Click on HPBOSE HPTET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

