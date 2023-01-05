HPBOSE HPTET Answer Key 2022 released at hpbose.org, here’s direct link to download

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 05, 2023 04:54 PM IST

HPBOSE HPTET Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates can check the answer key and download it through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released HPBOSE HPTET Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Teacher Eligibility Test can download the answer key through the official site of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

The answer key has been released for Arts, Non-Medical, Medical, Urdu, Punjabi, LT and Shastri. The examination was conducted on December 10, 11, 12 and 25, 2022.

The objection window have been opened and till remain opened till January 9, 2023. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it by sending the email to hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com. To download the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

HPBOSE HPTET Answer Key 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.
  • Click on HPTET Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the links for all the subjects.
  • Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This is the provisional answer key. The final answer key and the result will be announced by the Board soon. For more related details candidates can check the official site of HPBOSE.

