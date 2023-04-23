HPCET 2023 last date to apply today on himtu.ac.in
HPCET 2023: Candidates can submit their forms using the link available on himtu.ac.in.
Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) Hamirpur will close the online application process for the state-level Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2023 today, April 23. Candidates can submit their forms using the link available on himtu.ac.in.
HPCET 2023 application form direct link.
HPTU conducts HPCET on behalf of the state government for admitting students to technical and professional courses – BTech, BPharmacy, MCA, MBA and MBA (Tourism and Hospitality Management) – offered by the university.
The entrance test is scheduled for May 14. BTech, BPharm and MCA exams will be held in the morning shift (9.45 AM to 12:00 PM) and the MBA entrance test will take place in the afternoon session (2:00 PM to 4:00 PM).
HPCET 2023 application fee for candidates applying for one course (BE, BTech, MCA, MBA or MBA (Tourism and Hospitality Management) is ₹1,600. For SC, ST and BPL candidates, the fee is ₹800.
Candidates who apply for BE+BTech or MBA+MBA (Tourism and Hospitality Management) exams have to pay ₹3,200. For SC, ST and BPL candidates applying for a combination of courses, the fee is ₹1,600.