HPCET application form 2022 released on himtu.ac.in, direct link to apply

HPCET 2022: Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has started the application process for HPCET 2022. The application forms are available on himtu.ac.in.

The application process started on April 21 and the last date to apply is June 18.

The entrance exam is scheduled for July 10.

How to apply for HPCET 2022

Go to himtu.ac.in Click on the HPCET 2022 registration link Complete the registration process Fill the online application Form Verify Mobile Number and email Upload photo and signature Edit the application form, if needed Pay the examination fee through Netbanking/Debt/Credit Submit the form Download the confirmation page

HPCET is conducted for admission to BTech, BPharm, MCA and MBA courses at participating institutions of Himachal Pradesh.

