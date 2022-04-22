Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / HPCET application form 2022 released on himtu.ac.in, direct link to apply
competitive exams

HPCET application form 2022 released on himtu.ac.in, direct link to apply

HPCET 2022: The application process started on April 21 and the last date to apply is June 18.
MAH M.Ed, B. Ed CET Results 2020
Published on Apr 22, 2022 12:11 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

HPCET 2022: Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has started the application process for HPCET 2022. The application forms are available on himtu.ac.in. 

The application process started on April 21 and the last date to apply is June 18.

The entrance exam is scheduled for July 10. 

Direct link to apply for HPCET 2022

How to apply for HPCET 2022

  1. Go to himtu.ac.in
  2. Click on the HPCET 2022 registration link 
  3. Complete the registration process
  4. Fill the online application Form
  5. Verify Mobile Number and email
  6. Upload photo and signature
  7. Edit the application form, if needed
  8. Pay the examination fee through Netbanking/Debt/Credit
  9. Submit the form
  10. Download the confirmation page

HPCET is conducted for admission to BTech, BPharm, MCA and MBA courses at participating institutions of Himachal Pradesh. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP