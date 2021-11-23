Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HPPSC Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) exam admit card released

HPPSC Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) exam will be held on November 28. The admit cards have been released.
Published on Nov 23, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The exam for the selection of Assistant Officers (Executive Trainee-Finance) at E-2 level (on contract basis) in Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited under the Department of MPP and power will be held on November 28, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) said on Tuesday, November 23.

The Commission has released the admit cards of all candidates who have registered for the exam.

Download HPPSC admit card

“The e-admit cards of all provisionally admitted candidates and instructions to candidates have been uploaded on Commission’s website i.e. www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc and the concerned candidates have also been informed through SMSes/ emails on their respective Cellular Nos. / e-mail ID(s) provided by them in their respective Online Recruitment Application (ORA) forms,” the Commission has said.

“Candidates are advised to follow SOP/ guideline issued by the Government of Himachal Pradesh and also issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India from time to time with regard to Covid-19 pandemic,” the HPPSC has informed candidates.

hppsc
