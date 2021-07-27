HPPSC exam schedule 2021 released for various posts, check details here

HPPSC exam schedule 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the tentative schedule of Online/CBTs (Examinations) and offline examination for various posts. The e-Admit cards and instructions to candidates will be available shortly on the Commission's website, hppsc.hp/gov.in/hppsc.

Concerned candidates will be notified in due course via SMS / e-mail(s) on their respective cell phone numbers and e-mail ID(s) as provided in the Online Recruitment Applications Form.

The schedule of the various exams including Assistant Engineer, Process Engineer, Computer Programmer, and Various Others posts will begin from August 24.

HPPSC 2021 examination schedule:

Tentative Schedule of Online/CBT Examination: As per the notification released on the official website of HPPSC the examination for Computer Programmer in Jal Shakti Vibhag will be held on August 23.

For the Assistant Engineer (Electrical) in PWD the examination will be held on August 24.

The online/CBT exam for Process Engineer in Jal Shakti Vibhag will be held on August 25.

For Computer Programmer in the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs the exam will be held on August 26.

For APRO in the Department of Information &Public Relations the examination will be held on August 27

The examination for Senior Scale Stenographer in HPPSC will be held on August 28.

Tentative Schedule of Offline Examination:

The offline examination for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) in PWD will be held on September 19 and the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services(Preliminary) Examination will be held on September 26.

In case of any enquiry, Candidates can call the Commission's office on any working day between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on telephone numbers 0177-2624313 / 2629739 and toll free number 1800-180-8004.