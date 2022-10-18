HPPSC HPAS prelims 2021 answer keys released, direct link to check

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 18, 2022 10:50 PM IST

HPPSC HPAS prelims 2021 answer keys: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has issued the provisional answer keys for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) preliminary examination 2021.

HPPSC HPAS prelims 2021 answer keys: Interested candidates who took the HPAS exam can now check and download the answer keys from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.(Ht file)
ByHT Education Desk

Interested candidates who took the HPAS exam can now check and download the answer keys from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC conducted the HPAS preliminary examination 2021 on October 16, 2022.

Objections, if any, along with documentary proof can be raised till October 25, 2022 by candidates. Objections can only be submitted either in person or by post or through courier.

“Submission of objection(s) through e-mail will not be entertained/ considered,” reads the official notification.

HPPSC HPAS prelims 2021 answer keys: How to download

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in

Click on the link that reads “Provisional Answer Keys of HP Administrative Services (Prlm) Combined Competitive Examination-2021”

The HPAS answer key PDF will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link. Click here.

