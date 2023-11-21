HPPSC Main Exam 2023 schedule released at hppsc.hp.gov.in, notification here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Nov 21, 2023 04:43 PM IST

HPPSC releases schedule for H.P. Administrative Service Competitive-2023 (Main) Examination, to commence on December 13.

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the examination schedule for the H.P. Administrative Service Competitive-2023 (Main) Examination. The HPPSC Main Exam 2023 will commence on December 13. Candidates will be able to check the detailed schedule on the official website at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC Main Exam 2023 schedule

HPPSC Main Exam 2023 schedule released at hppsc.hp.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
DateSubjectTime
December 13, 2023

English

Hindi

9 am to 12 noon

2 pm to 5 pm

December 14Essay10 am to 1 pm
December 15 General Studies-I10 am to 1 pm
December 16General Studies-II10 am to 1 pm
December 17 General Studies-III10 am to 1 pm
December 18Optional - I10 am to 1 pm
December 19Optional -II 10 am to 1 pm

If candidates have any questions, they may call the toll-free numbers 0177-2629738, 2624313, and 1800-180-8004.

Candidates can check the detailed schedule below:

