Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / HPSC dental surgeon recruitment test on September 26
competitive exams

HPSC dental surgeon recruitment test on September 26

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has notified that the dental surgeon recruitment test will be held on September 26. The recruitment was announced on February 25 and 81 posts were announced to be filled in the Health Department.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 06:32 PM IST
HPSC dental surgeon recruitment test on September 26(Shutterstock)

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has notified that the dental surgeon recruitment test will be held on September 26. The recruitment was announced on February 25 and 81 posts of Dental Surgeon were announced to be filled in the Health Department.

“It is hereby announced for the information of the candidates who have applied for the 81 posts of Dental Surgeon (Class -II) in the Health Department Haryana in response to the Advt. No. 02/2021 published on 25-02-2021 in various newspapers that the Commission has decided to conduct OMR based Test for the abovesaid posts on dated September 26,” the Commission has informed candidates.

The test would have a total of 200 questions and will carry a maximum of 800 marks. The duration of the exam would be 3 hours duration.

The OMR test would carry 87.5% weightage and the interview would carry 12.5% weightage in the selection, the Commission has said.

“No candidate shall be called for the interview unless he/she obtains at least 50% marks in the written test. However, for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled caste, Backward Classes-A and B, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and Ex-Servicemen (but not Dependents of ESM) categories, the qualifying marks for this purpose shall be forty-five percent,” the Commission has said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hpsc hpsc admit card
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BPSC auditor exam on Aug 29, details on minimum qualifying marks released

AP EAMCET (EAPCET) answer key released, check here

JEE Main Exam 2021: Session 4 Shift 1 over, check Complete Expert Analysis here

WB TET Answer Key 2017 released on wbbpe.org, download link here
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP