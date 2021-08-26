HPSC dental surgeon recruitment test on September 26

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has notified that the dental surgeon recruitment test will be held on September 26. The recruitment was announced on February 25 and 81 posts of Dental Surgeon were announced to be filled in the Health Department.

“It is hereby announced for the information of the candidates who have applied for the 81 posts of Dental Surgeon (Class -II) in the Health Department Haryana in response to the Advt. No. 02/2021 published on 25-02-2021 in various newspapers that the Commission has decided to conduct OMR based Test for the abovesaid posts on dated September 26,” the Commission has informed candidates.

The test would have a total of 200 questions and will carry a maximum of 800 marks. The duration of the exam would be 3 hours duration.

The OMR test would carry 87.5% weightage and the interview would carry 12.5% weightage in the selection, the Commission has said.

“No candidate shall be called for the interview unless he/she obtains at least 50% marks in the written test. However, for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled caste, Backward Classes-A and B, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and Ex-Servicemen (but not Dependents of ESM) categories, the qualifying marks for this purpose shall be forty-five percent,” the Commission has said.