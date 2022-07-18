HPSC HCS admit Card 2022 released at hpsc.gov.in, here's the direct link

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for the HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Exam 2021. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at hpsc.net.in.

The HPSC HCS examination will be conducted on July 24.

Here's the direct link to download the HPSC HCS admit card

HPSC HCS admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link the reads, “Click Here to Download Admit Card for the Posts of HCS (Ex. Br.) Preliminary Examination - 2021 to be held on 24.07.2022”

Key in your log in details

your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the hard copy of the same for future reference.