HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card 2021 releasing today

Haryana Public Service Commission will release HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card 2021 on April 26, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the mains examination can download the admit card through the official site of HPSC on hpsc.net.in.

The main examination will be held from May 6 to May 8, 2022 at Panchkula. The official notice reads, “The Admit Cards for the Main Examination will be available on Commission’s website from 26.4.2022 and the candidates can download the same from the Commission’s website. No separate Admit Card will be sent to the candidates by the Commission through Post/ Courier.”

HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card 2021: How to download

Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of HPSC on hpsc.gov.in.

Click on HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier the Main examination was scheduled to be conducted from December 3 to December 5, 2021 which was postponed due to unknown reason. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of HPSC.