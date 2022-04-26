HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains admit card released at hpsc.gov.in, link here

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has issued the Haryana Civil Service (HCS) Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card 2021 on April 26. Candidates who will take the examination can download the admit card from the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Main examination for the HCS (Judicial Branch) Mains Examination - 2021 will be held from 06.05.2022 to 08.05.2022. Earlier, the HCS( Judicial Branch) Examination- 2021 was scheduled to be held from April 22 to April 24.

Here's the direct link to check the admit card

HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the HCS Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card

Key in your log in details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the admit card.