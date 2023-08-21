HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer exam 2023 admit card released at hpsc.gov.in, here's direct link

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for the post of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) today, August 21. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer exam 2023 admit card released at hpsc.gov.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Haryana Sub Divisional Engineer exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on August 27, 2023. The exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon.

HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click Here To Download Admit Card For The Posts Of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) (Group-B) In Development And Panchayat Department, Haryana (Advt No. 29/2022) Held On 27.08.2023”

Log in using your registration details

HPSC Sub-divisional Engineer exam admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}