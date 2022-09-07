HPSSB JBT result declared at hpsssb.hp.gov.in, here's direct link to check

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has declared the final results for the JBT posts. Interested candidates can now check and download the results from the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

HPSSC conducted the JBT objective type screening exam on May 12, 2019. The result was declared on May 30 for the same.

According to the official notification, 41590 applications were received by the commission out of which 36565 applications were provisionally admitted for the written objective type screening test.

30207 candidates appeared for the exam and 6358 candidates remained absent.

Based on the merit of the Written Objective Screening Test, 3236 candidates were called for an evaluation process. The evaluation process was conducted from June 15 to July 22, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 617 posts of JBT (on contract basis).

A list of 613 qualified candidates have been declared by the commission now. The marks secured by the candidates have also been published against the candidate’s roll number.

Here’s how to check the result

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in

Click on “Latest Notification” under notifications tab

Click on the result link for JBT Posts

The merit list will appear on your screen

Save and download for future purposes

Click here for direct link.