HPSSC clerk answer keys 2021 released for Oct 17 exam on hpsssb.hp.gov.in

HPSSC clerk answer key 2021: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission has released the answer key of clerk examination (post code-839). Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the provisional answer key on the official website of HPSSC at hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The HPSSC clerk examination was held on October 17.

Direct link to download HPSSC Clerk (Post code -839) answer key 2021

How to download HPSSC Clerk (Post code-839) answer key 2021:

Visit the official website of HPSSB at hpsssb.hp.gov.in

Click on notifications tab

Click on 'Latest Notifications' link

Click on "Provisional Answer Key for the Post of Clerk Post Code-839 (New) (Date: 21 Oct 2021)" link

The provisional answer key will appear on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use

Candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer, can challenge the same by sending the documentary proof to support claim to the HPSSC office personally or through post. According to the commission, objections sent through e-mail will not be accepted. Candidates need to mention post name, post code, roll number and question booklet series and question number while raising objections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}