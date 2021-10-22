Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / HPSSC clerk answer keys 2021 released for Oct 17 exam on hpsssb.hp.gov.in
competitive exams

HPSSC clerk answer keys 2021 released for Oct 17 exam on hpsssb.hp.gov.in

HPSSC clerk answer key 2021: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission has released the answer key of clerk examination (post code-839).
HPSSC clerk answer key 2021: You can check the provisional answer key on the official website of HPSSC at hpsssb.hp.gov.in.( hpsssb.hp.gov.in)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 12:23 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

HPSSC clerk answer key 2021: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission has released the answer key of clerk examination (post code-839). Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the provisional answer key on the official website of HPSSC at hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The HPSSC clerk examination was held on October 17.

Direct link to download HPSSC Clerk (Post code -839) answer key 2021

How to download HPSSC Clerk (Post code-839) answer key 2021:

Visit the official website of HPSSB at hpsssb.hp.gov.in

Click on notifications tab

Click on 'Latest Notifications' link

Click on "Provisional Answer Key for the Post of Clerk Post Code-839 (New) (Date: 21 Oct 2021)" link

The provisional answer key will appear on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use

Candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer, can challenge the same by sending the documentary proof to support claim to the HPSSC office personally or through post. According to the commission, objections sent through e-mail will not be accepted. Candidates need to mention post name, post code, roll number and question booklet series and question number while raising objections.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hpssc hpssc recruitment answer keys
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NEET UG 2021: Extension for filling up of 2nd phase & correction of particulars

Bombay HC orders special NEET exam for 2 students after invigilators goofed up

SC refuses to call for report on NEET paper leak

NAT 2021 admit cards released at nat.nta.ac.in, direct link for hall tickets
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP