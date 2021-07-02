HPSSC JOA(IT) Result 2021 declared, here's how to check

Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has declared the result for the written objective type screening test for the post of JOA (IT). Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check their results on the official website of the HPSSC at https://hpsssb.hp.gov.in/

The examination was held on March 21, 2021. A total of 107,878 candidates appeared for the HPSSC JOA (IT) exam, out of which 19,024 have been provisionally shortlisted for the further selection process.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1,867 vacancies of JOA(IT) on a regular and contract basis.

Direct link to download HPSSC JOA (IT) result

Steps to check the HPSSC JOA (IT) result

Visit the official website of HPSSC at https://hpsssb.hp.gov.in/Welcome.aspx

On the Homepage scroll down and click on the result tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link to check the result for the written objective type screening test for the post of JOA(IT) Contact/Regular basis.

Check the result and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.