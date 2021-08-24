HSSC admit cards for male constable PMT/ PET to be released on Aug 27

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has notified that the admit cards will be released on August 27 for those candidates whose physical measurement test and physical efficiency test for male constable post has been scheduled from August 30.

Candidates whose exams are scheduled from August 30 will be able to download the admit card from the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in.

The physical measurement test and physical efficiency test for male constable post will be held till September 9.

The tests will be held at Parade Ground, Sector-5, Panchkula and entry will be from gate number 2. “There will be no entry after 2 pm,” the Commission has informed candidates.

Meanwhile, he Haryana government will close the registration window for the common entrance test for selection to group C and group D posts on August 31. Candidates can register for government jobs in group C and group D posts at the official website, https://onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in/eforms/login.aspx