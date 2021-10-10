Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / HSSC announces SI (female) PST schedule, admit cards today
competitive exams

HSSC announces SI (female) PST schedule, admit cards today

HSSC female SI physical screening test will be held on October 13. The admit card will be released today.
HSSC announces SI (female) PST schedule, admit cards today(Unsplash)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 11:05 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced that the physical screening test (PST) for the post of Sub-Inspector (female) will be held on October 13. The PST will be held at Parade Ground, Sector-5, Panchkula, the Commission has said in a notification which is available on its website and was released on October 9.

Admit cards for the PST will be released today, October 10. “Admit Card for PST of the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission web-site i.e. www.hssc.gov.in on dated 10.10.2021. Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and follow the same strictly,” the HSSC has informed candidates.

“t is notified for information of all candidates who have qualified knowledge test/ written examination and have been shortlisted for PST that Haryana Staff Selection Commission will hold the Physical Screening Test (PST) for the post of Sub Inspector (Female) against Advt. No. 03/2021, Cat. No. 02 of Police Department, Haryana on dated 13.10.2021,” the Commission has said in the notice.

The reporting time for the test is 10.30 am and no entry will be permitted after 11 am.

RELATED STORIES

The candidates who fail to meet the standards prescribed for Physical Screening Test shall stand eliminated from further selection process, the Commission.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hssc exam hssc exam candidate
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPSC civil services prelims exam 2021 today

MHT CET Result 2021 Date released, answer key to release next week 

ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021 dates released, notice here 

Woman officer makes hat trick in BPSC
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP