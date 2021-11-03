HSSC canal patwari, gram sachiv, female constable exam dates announced

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the exam dates for canal patwari, gram sachiv and female constable posts on Wednesday. The exam for canal patwari and gram sachiv posts will be held on December 26, 27 and 28 and the exam for female constable post will be held on December 12, the Commission has said.

“The examination for the said post will comprise of 90 multiple choice question of 90 minutes duration and divided into two portions comprising:- 75% weightage for General awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and Concerned or Relevant Subject, as applicable and 25% weightage for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana,” the HSSC has informed candidates.

The admit card for female constable post will be released on December 4.

The admit card for canal patwari and gram sachiv posts will be released on December 18.

“Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and follow the same strictly. No separate information will be sent to the candidates by the Commission through post,” the HSSC has said.

