HSSC CET Group D Admit Card 2023 out at hssc.gov.in, download link here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released HSSC CET Group D Admit Card 2023. Candidates who will appear for the recruitment examination of group D posts can download the admit card through the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

The test will be held on October 21 and 22, from 10 am to 11:45 am and from 3 pm to 4:45 pm, including five minutes for marking the fifth option. The exam will be held in Chandigarh and different cities, districts of Haryana. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

HSSC CET Group D Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

Click on HSSC CET Group D Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 13536 posts of Group D in various Departments/ Commission/ Boards/ Corporations/ Authorities/ Agency/ Cooperative Societies of Government of Haryana. The registration process was started on June 5 and ended on Jun2 26, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HSSC.