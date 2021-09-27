HSSC female constable exam answer key objection submission deadline extended

The deadline for submission of objections against the answer key of female constable exam has been extended till September 29, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) said on Sunday. Those candidates who have already submitted the objections between September 24 and 26 have to submit them again, the Commission has said.

“Candidates who have already filed objection from 24.09.2021 to 26.09.2021 shall submit the objections again as the candidates have not filled correct question booklet series. All candidates must submit the objections again as objections already filed from 24.09.2021 to 26.09.2021 via notice dated 22.09.2021 will not be considered,” the HSSC has said in official notification.

“The candidate may now submit his/her objection from 27.09.2021 to 29.09.2021 upto 5.00 P.M. Thereafter no objection will be entertained by the Commission. The candidates are advised to clearly/specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination, Set Code, Shift/Session and question no. on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered. The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done,” it has added.

The HSSC police constable exam was held on September 18 and 19.