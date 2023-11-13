HSSC Group D CET 2023: Last date to challenge Haryana CET answer key

The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key of Haryana group D Common Eligibility Test closes today, November 13. Candidates can submit their objections to the group D CET answer key through the link provided on the Haryana Staff Selection Commission's website hssc.gov.in up to 5 pm.

HSSC Group D CET 2023 answer key challenge window closes today

The commission has issued provisional answer keys of the exam on November 10. Image of OMR answer sheets were also sent to candidates on their registered addresses.

To challenge the key, candidates have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹100 per question.

Challenges made by candidates will be checked/verified by a panel of subject experts and if found valid, the answer key will be revised, the commission said.

Based on the revised or final answer key, results of the exam will be prepared and announced, it added.

“The Answer Keys after the challenges, as settled by the panel of Experts, will be treated as final and no further communication/ grievances shall be entertained with regard to Final Answer Key after the declaration of Result. There shall be no individual intimation to any candidate in response to his / her Answer Key Challenge in the same has been rejected/accepted by the Subject Expert(s),” HSSC said.

To raise objections to the HSSC CET answer key, click here.